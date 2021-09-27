Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Decreased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $136.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.