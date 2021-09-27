James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

James River Group stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

