JB Investments Management LLC Purchases 105,239 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105,239 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum comprises about 9.0% of JB Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JB Investments Management LLC owned approximately 6.60% of Callon Petroleum worth $176,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Truist lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

NYSE CPE traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. 46,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

