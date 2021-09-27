Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

