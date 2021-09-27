Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $93,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock valued at $788,506,166. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

