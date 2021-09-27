Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Ross Stores worth $120,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

