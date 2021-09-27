Jennison Associates LLC Has $153.15 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939,350 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $153,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

