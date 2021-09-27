Jennison Associates LLC Has $83.74 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,322 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.70% of Phreesia worth $83,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

