Jennison Associates LLC Has $87.76 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,165 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $87,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.68 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

