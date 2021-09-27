Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 48,204 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.40% of Acadia Healthcare worth $78,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

