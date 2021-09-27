Joanna Michelle Rotenberg Sells 36,574 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70.

TSE:BMO opened at C$128.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.51. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$75.92 and a one year high of C$132.35. The company has a market cap of C$83.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.87.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

