JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.60 Billion Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,597,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBIN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $60.46. 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,196. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

