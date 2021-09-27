JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $166.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682,686. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $497.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

