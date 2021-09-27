JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “SEK 235” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 237.78.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

