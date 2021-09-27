JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 4,625 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $58.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

