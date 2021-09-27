JustInvest LLC Buys 9,991 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.