JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 941 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 459,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $214.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

