JustInvest LLC Invests $215,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,907 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 158.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ADT by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

