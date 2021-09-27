JustInvest LLC Invests $242,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

