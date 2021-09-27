JustInvest LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.30 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.