JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,484 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $142.51 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.