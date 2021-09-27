JustInvest LLC Sells 31,545 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,545 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

AVAL stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

