K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £43,750 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750 ($57,159.66).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 99,615 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £174,326.25 ($227,758.36).

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock traded up GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 181.44 ($2.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.66. The firm has a market cap of £81.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 84.21 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

