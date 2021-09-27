KC Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.90. 227,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,218. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

