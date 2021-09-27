KC Investment Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after buying an additional 112,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,562,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,498,000 after buying an additional 467,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 467.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after buying an additional 602,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,518. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

