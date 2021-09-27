KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Shares of HD traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.93. 135,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $319.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $359.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

