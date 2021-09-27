KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

