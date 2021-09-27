KC Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

QCOM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.36. 107,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,768. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

