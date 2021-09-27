Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $11.34 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

