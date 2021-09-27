Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $15.22 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 266,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,223,000. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,799. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.