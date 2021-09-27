Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $30.50 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,503,000. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $772.93. 260,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,845,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $765.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.52, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

