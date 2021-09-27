Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,260 shares of company stock worth $36,332,449. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

