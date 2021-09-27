Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 19,811 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,128,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $8.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.55. 89,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average of $369.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

