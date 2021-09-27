Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. 115,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,016,366. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

