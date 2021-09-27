Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,775,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $395,882,000 after buying an additional 541,803 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 423,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,497,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after buying an additional 100,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,768. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

