Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $192.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 576,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,446. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

