Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

