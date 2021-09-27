Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.