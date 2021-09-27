Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Ichor worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.