Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.08 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.