Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRC opened at $150.00 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.