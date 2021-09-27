Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $119.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

