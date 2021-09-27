Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $172.62 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

