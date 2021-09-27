Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

