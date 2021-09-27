Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

