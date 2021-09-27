Korea Investment CORP Acquires 9,100 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $102.20 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

