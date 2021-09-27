Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 331.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,610,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,030,000 after buying an additional 13,297,150 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 412.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,444,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after buying an additional 3,577,848 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,384,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,636,000 after buying an additional 2,730,009 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

CP stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

