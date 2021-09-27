Korea Investment CORP Buys 20,300 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $267.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

