Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,500 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $351.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.99 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

