Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

ROP opened at $466.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.